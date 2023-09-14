A driver acted surprised when police stopped his car and told him he had 10kg of cocaine worth £1 million in his vehicle.

Officers from Thames Valley Police stopped a speeding Mark Hadi, 40, on the M40 in Bicester on 9 August, and carried out a search of the car, where the drugs were uncovered

In bodycam footage, Hadi is heard asking officers what is in the parcels. When officers tell him, he fakes a surprise reaction.

Hadi was delivering the drugs from Eastbourne to Liverpool.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was jailed for seven years and six months.