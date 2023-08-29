Independent TV
Man illegally flies drone over Download Festival and near landing plane at major UK airport
A music fan was fined more than £1,000 for flying his drone over the Download Festival as a plane landed at East Midlands Airport.
Daniel Cesare,36, repeatedly flew his drone over the open-air event at Donington Park, Derby to capture the tens of thousands of festival-goers, and also captured a plane landing at the airport, a mile away.
It is illegal to fly drones within 5km of any UK airport or above 400ft.
Cesare admitted seven charges including two counts of remotely piloting an unmanned aircraft flight in a restricted zone without permission.
He also admitted two counts of flying his drone above the maximum height allowed.
