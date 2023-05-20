Suspects try to hide phones on roof as police uncover cannabis farm

Watch as suspects try to hide their mobile phones on the roof as police in West Yorkshire uncover a cannabis farm.

On Tuesday 11 April, officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Halifax executed a warrant in the village of Triangle.

When officers arrived at the location, two male suspects climbed onto the roof of the building, where they were captured trying to dispose of their phones.

Both were arrested and charged with the production of a class B drug.

When searching the property, police found that the entire first floor had been converted into a cannabis farm, with eight separate rooms.

