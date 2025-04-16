Drugs gang caught red-handed at holiday resort in dramatic caravan raid

A Bradford drugs gang were caught by police inside their caravan hideaway at a popular holiday park near Skegness in September, newly-released footage shows.

Officers found two suspects handling class A drugs and around £1,000 in cash.

Five men from Bradford — Dylan Brandon, 24, Shane Brandon, 26, Adam Fawcett, 23, Kayne Harrison, 31, and Jardell Healey-Hunter, 27, were each charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

Mr Harrison was found not guilty.

Dylan Brandon, Shane Brandon, and Fawcett were given prison sentences of between three years, seven months and four years, six months.

Healey-Hunter failed to appear in court and was found guilty in his absence. He was sentenced to four years in prison. There is a warrant out for his arrest.