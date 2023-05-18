Dramatic moment e-scooter fire engulfs kitchen in seconds

Emergency services have released dramatic footage of an e-scooter bursting into flames inside a kitchen to highlight the risks around charging batteries.

The scooter caught fire in seconds while plugged in at a house in Brent, north-west London on Saturday (13 May).

Security guard Dell Williams, 37, who was charging the e-scooter that he bought online, said: “I am so grateful to be alive. I spent eight hours in hospital due to inhaling smoke from the fire.”

Neither he nor other tenants were near the kitchen when the fire occurred.

He added: “Don’t have e-scooters in the house. Charge outside.”

Sign up for our newsletters.