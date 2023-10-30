Radio anchor dives under desk live on air as earthquake rocks Jamaica

Radio host Cliff Hughes was in the middle of a live on-air interview when a earthquake began shaking his studio, prompting him to dive under his desk.

The 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jamaica on Monday 30 October, knocking out power and causing people to flee buildings.

“Oh god,” Mr Hughes said as the lights flickered and he took cover.

After about 30 seconds, Mr Hughes returned to his chair to resume the interview.

“Are we still on?” he asked. “That was a heavy jolt.”

So far, no casualties or severe damage have been reported.