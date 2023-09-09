Rescuers search for survivors trapped under rubble as Morocco hit by deadly quake

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night (8 September), killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings from the historic city of Marrakech to villages in the Atlas Mountains.

At least 632 people have died and 329 injured in Morocco after an earthquake struck near the historic Marrakech city, according to state-run television.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 with tremors that lasted several seconds.

Videos have emerged of several buildings being reduced to rubble with smashed cars showing the scale of damage inflicted by the deadly earthquake.