Unrest unfolds on streets of Ecuador as country faces wave of violence

Scenes of unrest unfolded on the streets of Guayaquil, Ecuador on Tuesday (9 January ), as the country faced a string of violence.

It came after police arrested 13 gunmen who took over television station TC during a live broadcast.

Elsewhere, at least seven police officers were kidnapped and several explosions occurred around the country.

Footage shared to social media, filmed from the window of a restaurant, showed people running on streets, traffic backed up and what appeared to be people being arrested.