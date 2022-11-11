Greta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27

Greta Thunberg is continuing her climate rally away from Cop27, demonstrating outside the Swedish parliament building where she began her Friday school protests in 2018.

The Swedish climate activist, 19, is not attending this year’s United Nations global summit, hosted in Egypt.

“One important factor was that the civil society this year is extremely limited,” Thunberg said pf Cop27.

“So then I think it’s important that those who actually get to go there are the ones who need to be heard.”

