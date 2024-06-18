Keir Starmer reveals wife had to cheer him up after ‘frustrating’ first TV debate

Sir Keir Starmer has revealed his wife had to cheer him up after a “frustrating” first TV debate.

The Labour leader went head-to-head with rival Rishi Sunak earlier this month, with a snap poll suggesting it was the prime minister who came out on top by a narrow margin.

Speaking to LBC on Tuesday 18 June, Sir Keir explained that he was left frustrated by the format of the debate - which encouraged short, 45 second answers - and said his wife Victoria helped cheer him up afterwards.

“I’m not good company when I’m in that place,” Sir Keir admitted.

“Vic sort of cheered me up on that one - the second [debate] I thought went a bit better.”