Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin defeated by National Coalition in tight election

Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin was defeated by the National Coalition Party in a tight election for parliament.

The National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo claimed victory Sunday 2 April with around 97.7 per cent of the votes counted, coming out on top at 20.7 per cent.

They were followed closely by right-wing populist party The Finns with 20.1 per cent, while the Social Democrats garnered 19.9 per cent.

“I think the upcoming negotiations will be very hard, because we have different views on the economy and education. But in the end, Finland will have a majority government in place,” Sanna Marin said.

