Moment Elizabeth Holmes turns herself in to begin prison term

Elizabeth Holmes has turned herself in to prison to begin her 11-year sentence for the blood-testing scam at the heart of her start-up, Theranos.

Wearing a beige sweater, jeans and sneakers, Elizabeth Holmes was directed into Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, by staff from the Federal Bureau of Prisons just minutes before a court-imposed deadline of 2pm on 30 May.

A federal appeals court rejected her bid to remain out of prison this month while she attempts to overturn her January 2022 conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy.

