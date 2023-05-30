Independent TV
Moment Elizabeth Holmes turns herself in to begin prison term
Elizabeth Holmes has turned herself in to prison to begin her 11-year sentence for the blood-testing scam at the heart of her start-up, Theranos.
Wearing a beige sweater, jeans and sneakers, Elizabeth Holmes was directed into Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, by staff from the Federal Bureau of Prisons just minutes before a court-imposed deadline of 2pm on 30 May.
A federal appeals court rejected her bid to remain out of prison this month while she attempts to overturn her January 2022 conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy.
02:09