Theranos: Elizabeth Holmes jailed for more than 11 years for fraud

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors in the blood testing startup.

In 2021, the CEO was convicted of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud last year.

The start-up had claimed its Edison machine could scan for hundreds of diseases with just a few drops of blood, but the technology did not work.

Holmes was handed a sentence of 135 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, on 18 November.

