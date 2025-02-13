US should ‘mind its own business’ in international affairs, says Musk

Elon Musk was critical of America’s “pushy” international policy as he addressed leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Musk, the world's wealthiest person, was invited to announce the creation of a ‘Loop’ underground road network through the UAE’s largest city, in partnership with Dubai’s authorities.

“I think we should, in general, leave countries to their own business”, Musk said “Basically, America should mind its own business.”

The comment comes days after President Donald Trump announced plans “own” the Gaza Strip, declaring it would be a “real estate development for the future” in a Fox News interview.