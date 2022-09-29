'There is no cap': Martin Lewis warns amid energy crisis

Martin Lewis has warned that there is "no energy cap" after Liz Truss repeatedly claimed in interviews with local BBC radio stations and CNN that "nobody" will pay more than £2,500 in energy bills from 1 October.

"There is no cap of £2,500... If that was the statement the prime minister made, it's a miscommunication repeated in many areas of the media," Mr Lewis said.

The MoneySavingExpert.com founder explained on Twitter that the cap limits the daily charge and unit rates.

"Use more, pay more. £2,500 is just what someone with average use would pay."

