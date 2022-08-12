Sir Keir Starmer has called for a “strategic, credible plan” in order to effectively tackle the cost of living crisis amid infighting within the Tory party as the leadership contest continues.

The Labour leader has faced criticism within his own party for not doing enough to address the scale of the crisis.

“We need a strategic plan and that’s what I will be setting out on Monday... we’ll have a comprehensive set of plans, but already for over a year now we’ve been talking about energy bills,” Sir Keir said.

