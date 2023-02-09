Martin Lewis: Jeremy Hunt must halt ‘frightening’ energy bill hike

Martin Lewis has called on Jeremy Hunt to push the anticipated upcoming energy price rise down the line.

The MoneySavingExpert founder revealed during a Good Morning Britain interview that he has written a letter to the chancellor.

Energy prices are set to rise by 20 per cent on 1 April due to the rise in the state-subsidised price guarantee.

“My call is very simple,” he said, adding the move is vital “both for people’s pockets and for people’s mental health.”

Mr Lewis elaborates on his letter in this clip from the broadcast.

