**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

Dame Esther Rantzen has said dogs have kinder deaths than people as MPs are to debate assisted dying today (29 April).

Dame Esther, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, is campaigning for the law on assisted dying in the UK to be changed.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday, she shared how she has personally witnessed pet dogs being allowed kinder deaths than people dying in Britain.

MPs are set to debate assisted dying this afternoon after a petition backed by Dame Esther secured more than 200,000 signatures.