Sparse snow on Swiss ski slopes amid Europe’s unseasonably warm weather

Much of the Alps just aren’t what they usually are this time of year, as sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm weather in much of Europe is allowing green grass to blanket mountaintops across the region.

Patches of grass, rock and dirt were visible Monday in place of what would normally be a blanket of white in some of Europe’s skiing hotspots.

Cable cars over Crans-Montana in Switzerland captured shots of the sparse snow, while the sight was similar in Innsbruck, Austria and Germany’s Lenggries.

