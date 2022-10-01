Redcar steel plant tumbles down after ‘biggest demolition’ of its kind in 75 years

A controlled explosion tore down the Redcar steel plant in what is believed to be one of the largest explosive demolitions ever to take place in the UK.

Footage captured by Sky Revolutions shows the moment the Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) plant came tumbling down on Saturday, 1 October.

In order to level the 60,000-tonne structure, 1.6 tonnes of explosives were used.

The BOS plant was used to refine molten iron from the blast furnace until the works closed in 2015.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.