Facebook and Twitter blocked by Russia’s government

Russia’s government has banned Twitter and Facebook amid the war against Ukraine.

The country’s president, Vladimir Putin, ordered an invasion on Ukraine just under two weeks ago, leading to outrage and protests from Russians across the world.

And after a week or so of threats from its government, Russian censorship has reached a peak as Facebook is now officially blocked, and Twitter restricted from tens of millions of Russian residents.

