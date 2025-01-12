California fire tornado forms as wind whips up flames in Pacific Palisades wildfires

California fire tornados formed as strong winds whipped up flames in the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

The tornado was spotted on Friday night (10 January) as the wildfires blazed through the San Fernando Valley in California.

Strong winds have been blamed for turning wildfires into infernos that leveled entire neighborhoods in the LA area, where there has been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.

Los Angeles firefighters continue to battle several stubborn wildfires across the California county as the death toll grows to at least 16 people.