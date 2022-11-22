A Wisconsin police officer “likely saved lives” after he alerted residents to a garage engulfed in flames during a night shift patrol on Monday, 14 November.

The officer, from Wauwatosa Police Department, was on patrol when he noticed the fire, immediately raising the alarm to local residents for them to evacuate their properties.

Footage shows flames engulfing the building as the officer alerts those in nearby homes.

All residents left their properties safely and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

“His observations and quick thinking that helped save property and likely lives,” Wauwatosa Police Department said.

