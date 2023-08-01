Helicopters douse flames of raging wildfires in Italy

Helicopters are being deployed to combat raging wildfires in Italy, attempting to douse the flames with water.

The video, which was shared by Italy's fire and rescue department, shows a helicopter flying over and releasing water onto burning trees.

The blaze is located in Briga Superiore, an area in the Province of Messina, was being battled by the fire department over the weekend,

Much of Europe has been struggling with an intense heatwave and wildfires throughout July.

Scientists predicted that July 2023 was the hottest month of all time, linking record temperatures to global warming.