Serial car burglar caught by police helicopter in Florida

A Florida man suspected of committing a series of car burglaries was caught hiding in the woods by a police helicopter.

The aviation unit from Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect at 2am on Tuesday 28 November after responding to a call from a local neighbourhood,

The helicopter searched the area and found him hiding in the woods behind the neighbourhood.

The team in the sky monitored his location and communicated with a team on the ground so he could be taken into custody without incident, highlighting the usefulness of aviation teams in law enforcement.