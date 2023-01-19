Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment Florida police officers rescued an overheating baby from a stolen car last August.

Officers Steven Zawacki, Martin Pollak, Anthony Hardesty and Landon Harsin from the Tampa Police Department responded to a call from a woman who reported her Kia stolen while her 11-month-old child was still in the vehicle.

After a 30-minute search, the abandoned car was located and officers found the baby “overheated and lethargic inside”.

The infant has since made a full recovery and the officers have been honoured at a Tampa PD awards ceremony.

