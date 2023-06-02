Toddler consoled by police after car stolen while he was asleep inside

A toddler was consoled by police after a car he was sleeping in was stolen.

Deputies from Volusia Sheriff’s Office and Holly Hill Police Department in Florida responded to a report of a stolen vehicle with a two-year-old child inside on Thursday 1 June.

After 30 minutes, a witness outside a Holly Hill auto body shop called 911 after finding the child alone in the parking lot.

Footage shows deputies arriving and consoling the child, before reuniting him with his family in good health.