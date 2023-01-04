Cruise ship crew rescues migrants from boat drifting off Florida coast

Crew members aboard a Celebrity Beyond cruise ship rescued 19 migrants from a crowded boat Monday, after spotting people in distress in waters northwest of Cuba.

Once the migrants were rescued from their drifting boat, they were provided with blankets, a change of clothes, food and a medical evaluation before the US Coast Guard was contacted.

Capt. Kate McCue, the skipper of Celebrity Beyond, shared a video of Monday’s rescue on social media.

Officials say hundreds of migrants have been making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys in recent days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.