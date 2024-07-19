Video captures moment crane falls on top of moving car in Florida

A driver miraculously escaped when part of a crane crashed onto her car as she drove along an overpass in Fort Lauderdale in April, newly-released video shows.

Crews were working to increase the crane’s height when a section of it came loose and fell onto the Southeast 3rd Avenue bridge in the city, killing construction worker Jorge De La Torre.

He died after falling with the loose section.

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries and a third person was treated at the scene.