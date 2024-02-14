High schooler who collapsed during track practice has life saved by CPR

Footage shows the moment police officers in Florida used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and CPR to save the life of a high school track athlete who collapsed earlier this month.

On 5 February, Hillsborough County Sheriff Deputy Biland responded to a distress call at Leto High School, where a student had collapsed during practice.

When she arrived, the student was already hooked up to an AED and had received an initial shock.

Deputy Biland began CPR until Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived and administered a second shock from their AED.

The student regained a pulse and was taken to hospital.

“Deputy Biland’s quick actions were nothing short of heroic,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

“In the face of a life-threatening situation, her swift response saved a young life.”