Topless Florida man jogs outside as Category 3 Hurricane Milton approaches

A topless Florida man jogged outside in Tampa despite the imminent Category 3 Hurricane Milton on Wednesday, 9 October.

The runner was captured in the background of a NewsNation report, during which anchor Brian Entin was soaked by the storm's heavy rain.

He was seemingly unaffected by the severe weather conditions surrounding him as he jogged past.

Portions of Florida have been devastated by the storm, with "Multiple deaths” after dozens of tornadoes spawned in St Lucie County, county Sheriff Keith Pearson said.

After landfall, Milton weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and started to move off Florida’s east coast.