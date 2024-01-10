Hundreds of manatees gather at Florida springs to keep warm amid temperature drop

Hundreds of manatees gathered at a recently restored shoreline in Florida, seeking refuge from dropping temperatures.

Drone footage from Southwest Florida Water Management District shows the large group huddling along the shoreline of Three Sister Springs in Crystal River, relying on the warm water in the winter.

The spring recently underwent a restoration project to repair eroded areas and prevent future erosion from human and manatee activity.

The restoration project is part of a broader effort to enhance water quality, restore vital habitats, and ensure the safety of visitors, as well as showcase the importance of preserving manatee habitats.