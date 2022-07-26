Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing line

Police officers helped free a pelican that was tangled up in a fishing line and hook in Tampa Bay, Florida.

This footage shows officer Pierce from the Marine Patrol Unit secure the pelican and bring it to shore, where a marine biologist managed to release the bird from its trap.

"Fishing hooks and lines can be a nightmare for curious seabirds," St. Petersburg Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Once it was established that the bird was not injured, it was returned safely to the water.

