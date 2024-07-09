A runaway chicken led Florida police officers on an amusing foot chase after being rescued from under a car.

Bodycam footage shows deputies from Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) scrambling to pull the “feathered fugitive” to safety as the incident unfolded on 24 June.

After the panicked bird is freed, it tries to make an escape, running across the road before being grabbed by an officer.

“Why did the chicken cross the road? To give our deputies a workout,” HCSO wrote, sharing footage on social media.

“You never know what each shift will bring, but HCSO deputies handled this with dedication and a touch of humour.”