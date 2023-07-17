Rabbits take over Florida neighbourhood after breeder illegally lets them loose

A Florida neighborhood has been overrun with a growing number of domestic rabbits after a breeder illegally let them loose.

Around 60 to 100 lionhead rabbits have taken up residence in a Fort Lauderdale community.

Their thick fur makes them unsuited for life outside in Florida with its heat and predators such as alligators.

“One of the neighbors moved a couple of years ago, and she just left her rabbits in the street,” resident Alicia Griggs said.

Wilton Manors officials have given residents time to rehome the animals after first saying they would be exterminated.

Locals are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 to rescue and rehome the rabbits.