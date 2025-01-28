Trainee officer saves trapped man from burning home in daring rescue

Bodycam footage shows the moment a trainee officer and his partner saved a disabled man from a large house fire. The blaze started early Sunday morning (26 January).

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said field training officer Rachel Bauer-Fithian and deputy trainee Tyler Voege were first on scene at the North Fort Myers home.

According to LCSO, Bauer-Fithian attempted to crawl through the house, but the smoke was too thick. The deputies broke a window to reach the man, who was trapped in a bedroom.