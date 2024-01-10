Family ‘lucky to be alive’ after tree crashes through bedroom roof in Florida storm

A family said they’re “lucky to be alive” after a tree crashed through the roof of their bedroom after a winter storm in Florida, bringing intense weather and tornadoes.

The family were in bed at their mobile home in Bellevue Florida when the tree struck it, causing the roof to cave in on Tuesday, 9 January.

They managed to escape just in time without any injuries, which they put down to “divine intervention,” when speaking to Fox.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency across the state as the powerful line of storms moved across Central Florida counties.