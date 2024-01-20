Hodgson says there were ‘infringements’ on Arsenal’s first two goals

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson claimed the referee missed “infringements” in the lead-up to Arsenal’s first two goals, one of which was as an own goal, during a 5-0 defeat on 20 January.

Following the match, fans displayed a banner that read, “Wasted potential. On and off the pitch, weak decisions. Taking us backwards,” sparking speculation about Hodgson’s future with the club.

Hodgson said they “weren’t fortunate enough to have those infringements recognised by the referee”, in a post-match press conference.

Hodgson took accountability for substituting tired starters with “young lads,” unable to cope with “a rampant Arsenal.”