Rangers FC sing national anthem ‘God Save The King’ in defiance of UEFA ban

Rangers FC defied a UEFA ban and sang the national anthem, “God Save The King,” through the PA system at Glasgow’s Ibrox stadium on Wednesday, 14 September.

The Scottish club, among others, had filed requests with UEFA to play the national anthem at their home fixtures, which were denied, according to Sportsmail.

After a minute’s silence was observed, fans and players belted out the national anthem ahead of their match against Napoli.

The stadium filled with song, as a silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II was depicted in the stalls with a union jack backdrop.

