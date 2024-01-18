Independent TV
01:00
British Army tries to recruit gamers with Fortnite ad
The British army collaborated with online video game Fortnite in a bizarre new recruitment advert aimed at younger people and gamers.
The official British Army Jobs X profile posted the video on Wednesday, 17 January, announcing a collab that sees a number of notable British YouTubers and influencers go head to head on an “exclusive map” in the game.
In the video the tagline ‘You Belong Here’ can be seen, which the British Army used as the motto for its latest recruitment campaign from September 2023, which they targeted at younger people.
In a similar style to their recruitment adverts, they show off several missions and tasks but performed by characters from Fortnite.
YouTubers and influencers, including Yung Filly and Talia Mar, will play Fortnite live on Twitch on 24 January in partnership with the army in an event called “Operation: Belong.”
