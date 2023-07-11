Greenpeace activists in France dumped nearly a ton of green algae outside the Finistere administrative headquarters in Quimper, Brittany on Monday, in protest over the amount of green algae off the coast caused by industrial and factory farming.

Calling for an end to the construction of industrial cattle farms in the region, members of the environmental group unfurled banners reading “Green algae: asphyxiated Brittany” and “Brittany polluted: the state is guilty”.

The activists released green and black smoke during the protest, and some were moved away from the algae by police as authorities moved in to clear the streets.

Half of France’s over 3,000 factory farms are situated in Brittany.