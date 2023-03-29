Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:22
French pension reform: Passerby casually strolls next to fire lit by protesters
Footage captures the moment a passerby casually strolls next to a fire lit by protesters in Nantes, France.
Clashes erupted between police and demonstrators in cities across the nation, as protests continued this week over Emmanuel Macron’s divisive new pension reform bill, which includes a provision to raise the legal age of retirement from 62 to 64.
Millions of people have been joining strike action since mid-January to show their opposition to the plans and unions have said the next nationwide day of protests is scheduled for 6 April.
