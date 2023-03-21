Emmanuel Macron survives two no-confidence votes amid pension reform backlash

Emmanuel Macron's government has narrowly survived two no-confidence votes as protests continue over pension reform.

The controversial move to raise the retirement age by two years was pushed through despite it being largely unpopular with the public.

It has sparked outrage across the country, with workers staging spontaneous protests and strikes across the country.

The lower house of parliament fell short of the 287 votes needed to topple the government.

A second vote backed by the far-right National Rally did not garner enough votes.

