France: Nationwide strikes held over Macron’s plan to push back retirement age

Strikes are being held across multiple industries in France in protest of Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the retirement age.

The French president's reform will see the age a which citizens can claim their state pension raise from 62 to 64.

It would be introduced in phases between now and the year 2030, but has proven to be controversial among the French public.

This France24 report details the industrial action taking place on Thursday, 19 January, in response to the move.

