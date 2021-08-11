COVID-19 cases among those who are fully vaccinated continue to rise as experts look into it.

Experts noted a number of reasons why this is happening, including the highly contagious Delta variant.

None of the vaccines deployed around the US and Europe is 100% effective at preventing the infection and it remains unclear how long immunity from the coronavirus vaccine lasts.

Data out of Israel found that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was only 40.5% effective at preventing symptomatic disease while a different study in England found the vaccine to be 88% effective against symptomatic disease caused by the Delta variant.