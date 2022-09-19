Archbishop of Canterbury quotes Vera Lynn during Queen’s funeral sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury referenced Dame Vera Lynn's Second World War song "We'll Meet Again" as he gave a sermon at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.

The Most Rev Justin Welby referenced Her Majesty's broadcast during a Covid lockdown, which used words from the song.

“Her late Majesty’s broadcast during Covid lockdown ended with, ‘We will meet again.’ Words of hope from a song of Vera Lynn. Christian hope means certain expectation of something not yet seen," the Most Rev Welby said.

