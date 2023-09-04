Moment Gabon’s coup leader sworn in as interim president

General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema was sworn in as the transitional President of Gabon at a ceremony in the capital Libreville on Monday, 4 September.

Soldiers toppled President Ali Bongo Ondimba last week and put him under house arrest, accusing him of irresponsible governance that risked leading the country into chaos.

They then put Bongo’s cousin and head of the elite republican guard, General Oligui Nguema, in charge.

Oligui was sworn into office before the constitutional court.

Gabon’s coup is the eighth military takeover in Central and West Africa in three years and comes roughly a month after Niger’s democratically elected president was ousted.