Nobody knew Gandhi before Richard Attenborough movie, says Indian prime minister Modi

Nobody knew Gandhi before Richard Attenborough’s 1982 film- documentary, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has claimed.

In an interview with local media on Wednesday (29 May), Modi blamed the Congress-led governments of the 20th century for failing to promote the national hero.

“Nobody knew [about Gandhi],” he said. “The first time when the Gandhi film was made [1982], the world got curious about who he might be.

“If the world knew Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Gandhi was no less than them.”