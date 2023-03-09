Suella Braverman has said that Gary Lineker’s comparison of the Tory small boats plan to Nazi Germany was “offensive.”

In a tweet, the Match of the Day host compared the language used to launch the policy with 1930s Germany.

“I find it a lazy and unhelpful comparison to make,” the home secretary told Nick Robinson.

On Wednesday (8 March), the BBC said it was having a “frank conversation” with Lineker about the corporation’s guidelines on remaining impartial.

