Gavin Williamson apologises to MPs for bullying former Tory chief whip

Sir Gavin William apologised “fully and unreservedly” in the House of Commons for sending a series of expletive-laden messages to the former chief whip.

Sir Gavin had sent a series of expletive-laden text messages to the then chief whip, Wendy Morton in September 2022 in the run-up to the Queen’s funeral, in part complaining that he was not invited to the ceremony. The messages were leaked to the media and Ms Morton lodged a complaint in November 2022.

“During this exchange I used intemperate and inappropriate language which I regret and I apologised for shortly after,” he said.

“I apologise to them again now and I apologise to the House fully and unreservedly. I will do my utmost to ensure this does not happen again.”